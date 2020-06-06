A leaked patent indicates that the PS5 development kit uses six fans, a configuration that would be unfeasible on a console since, as you may have imagined, the noise the system would produce working at full load would be unbearable. Do you think I’m exaggerating? Those of you who have a PS4 think, for a moment, about the noise made by its only fan when it has been running for a while.

It is clear, looking at all the pages that make up this patent, that Sony has had to deal with the issue of refrigeration quite aggressively in the development kit of its new console, not only because the PS5 SDK uses six fans, but because it also has a specific design that revolves around the flow of air. We have already told you on previous occasions that this termination in the shape of a “V” was not a coincidence, and that its numerous openings were not decorative, they serve to achieve good air flow.

On the key components of the development kit sits an aluminum radiator with a copper contact base that uses the classic (and effective) steam chamber system. The numerous openings in the chassis make it easy for air to enter, and the six fans in the PS5 development kit are positioned on the sides to move air continuously and quickly.







The PS5 development kit uses six fans, and this is a problem

How many fans would the home version need, i.e. the console? We have already discussed the PS5 specifications on previous occasions, and it is clear that mounting a next-generation APU with an 8-core, 16-wire Zen 2 processor at 3.5 GHz (dynamic frequency) and a GPU with 2,304 shaders at 2.23 GHz (dynamic frequency) in a small chassis is not easy, there is a lot of heat to dissipate, and very little usable space unless we resort to smart designs that obviously add a certain degree of complexity.

With Xbox One X at Microsoft they opted for a chassis that did not fit the idea of ​​a console, and was closer to the idea of ​​a compact PC than anything else. However, it was a success, since it has allowed him to make a really good distribution of components internally, and it has been enough for him a top fan that simply pulls hot air out inland.

I’m not sure what Sony plans to do with the PS5 chassis and the cooling system, but after seeing this patent I understand a little better why they are taking so long to show the final design of the console. The Japanese company cannot afford to follow the model of the development kit, since it is clear that the design did not likeBut you can’t launch a console with too tight a cooling system either. Too much rushing could cost you large-scale failures from overheating and a mass return campaign, so be very careful.

The PS5 development kit uses six fans, How many do you think the console will use?