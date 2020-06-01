The political-social situation in the United States seems to influence this decision by PlayStation.

By Mario Gmez / June 1, 2020, 21: 15401 comments

Over the past few days, the attention of American citizens has been focused on the protests and riots that followed the execution of George Lloyd, and it does not appear that the situation will change soon. Aware of this and as a direct response to the situation, from Sony have issued a release on PlayStation social media reporting about a delay at the PS5 event previously scheduled for the June 4.

We prefer to stay on the sidelines and allow other more important voices to be heard “We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event set for June 4. We understand that gamers around the world are looking forward to seeing the ps5 gamesBut we think this is not an appropriate time for celebrations and for now, we prefer to stay on the sidelines and allow other more important voices to be heard, “says the publication.

As you can see, there is no trace on the new date for the event in question, although it probably won’t take long to make it known. The program is expected to last more than an hour and show the potential of the console by exclusive games that is, without intergenerational conditions, although for now we will have to settle for the Unreal Engine 5 technical demo to see what the PS5 hardware can do.

Over the next few days, other companies are expected to organize similar events and programs to talk about the news of their games and consoles, in the absence of an E3 2020. It is not clear if any of them imitate the gesture of PlayStation, but the next on the list is the Summer of Games, which begins just a couple of days after the original date of the PS5 event.

More about: PlayStation 5 and Sony.