The first presentation of the PS5 obtained all the reflectors on June 11. And is that Sony, unlike Microsoft, maintained a secrecy strategy for several months. The expectation for knowing the console and its first games gradually increased, and it was demonstrated yesterday. The console occupied the first positions of tendencies in Twitter, since they were hundreds of thousands of publications related to the new hardware.

However, the PS5 event was also a total success on YouTube. Millie Amand, responsible for statistics of the video platform, revealed that “The Future of Gaming”, as Sony baptized its digital conference, became the most watched video game stream in YouTube history. It also adds that it outperformed any other console presentation at E3. Recall that the California Expo used to be the stage to reveal new hardware products.

Can confirm that yesterday’s # PS5 reveal event was the most watched gaming live stream in YouTube history. It surpassed all previous console reveals and E3 shows. – Millie Amand (@millieamand) June 12, 2020

If you were attentive to the numbers of the stream, surely you realized that it was easy to count several million viewers. It is also important to note that Sony offered different broadcasts in different languages, as its objective was to reach as many audiences as possible. If you visit the official PlayStation channel on YouTube, you will see that the figures are huge. Unfortunately Amand did not detail the specific numbers that emerged in the live.

The first of several PS5 presentations

Sony reported, through a statement on the PlayStation Blog, that the June 11 event was just the first of several. His plan is to hold several performances throughout the summer, which is understandable if we consider that we still need to know important details of the PS5. The price and availability date are the data that millions of consumers expect to know.

In fact, Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, mentioned in a post-presentation interview that they still have many more games in development. That is, the titles announced yesterday will not be the only ones revealed before the launch of the console. “This is just the beginning,” said the manager. It seems that soon we will have more news on the PS5.