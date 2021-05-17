the proximity of the physical limit of silicon reminds us that this equation tells us how far we can go

If all goes as planned by IBM and TSMC, in 2023 large-scale production of semiconductors will start using 2 nm photolithography. This integration technology is literally right around the corner. And it will probably not take much longer for the other large semiconductor manufacturers to introduce this photolithographic process in some of their foundries.

When we talk about semiconductor production it is inevitable that we all think of TSMC, Samsung, Intel and GlobalFoundries. After all, these are the companies that account for much of the world’s chip production. However, all of them use the technology developed by a much less well-known European company, and that, without a doubt, has a lot to say in this market: ASML.

ASML designs and manufactures the photolithographic equipment used by most semiconductor manufacturers in their foundries

As we told you in the article that I link here, this company from the Netherlands is owned by Philips, and designs and manufactures photolithographic equipment used by most semiconductor manufacturers in their foundries. In fact, the four companies that I mentioned in the previous paragraph are your clients.

The proximity of the 2 nm lithography inevitably puts us one step closer to the physical limit imposed by silicon technology, so we are at an ideal time to review the equation that reflects which are the parameters that condition miniaturization of the elements that make up an integrated circuit.

Rayleigh’s criterion, explained

The equation we are about to delve into is the ASML bible. I’m not exaggerating in the least. In fact, it is something that the researchers of this company recognize without hesitation. This is the reason why it is worth reviewing it for the sole purpose of knowing, as I mentioned a few lines above, what parameters determine the development of integration technology. This is the equation known as Rayleigh criterion:

A boat soon seems like a complicated formula, but, in reality, it is not so much if we know what each of the terms of the equation represents. I suggest that we review them one by one from left to right. The first one, ‘CD’, comes from the English expression critical dimension, and identifies to what extent it is possible to miniaturize the components that make up an integrated circuit.

As we can guess, this is the parameter that semiconductor manufacturers want to reduce at all costs. In fact, all of them, and especially ASML, dedicate an enormous amount of resources to the development of technologies that allow refine the critical dimension, which invites us to take a look at the expression we have on the right side of mathematical equality.

Semiconductor manufacturers dedicate an enormous amount of resources to the development of technologies that allow refining the critical dimension (‘CD’)

The factor ‘k₁’ is a coefficient that is delimited by the physical parameters that determine the semiconductor manufacturing process. What we are interested in taking into account is that the physical limit imposed by silicon photolithography is ‘k₁ = 0.25’Therefore, as we can guess, manufacturers do everything in their power to refine their technology and bring this coefficient as close as possible to this limit value.

The next parameter, identified by the Greek letter lambda (‘λ’), tells us which is the wavelength of light used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. One of the most important challenges facing the companies we are talking about is precisely reducing the wavelength of light in order to increase the resolution of the photolithographic process.

However, each step forward they take on this path requires the development of new lithographic equipment, new light sources (usually ultraviolet light is used), new optical elements, new photoresist materials, and also a new manufacturing process. In short, every time a foundry reduces the wavelength of the light it projects on its wafers, it is forced to change most of its equipment and its manufacturing process.

Each step forward requires the development of new lithographic equipment, light sources, optical elements, etc.

The last ingredient of the recipe that we are interested in investigating is the parameter ‘NA’ (numerical aperture), which identifies the aperture value of the optics used by lithographic equipment. In this context, this parameter reflects essentially the same as the aperture value when we talk about the optics of a photo camera, so it determines the amount of light that the optical elements are capable of collecting. As we can guess, the more light they collect, the better.

To conclude, the conclusion we can reach after analyzing the information provided by the Rayleigh criterion is that to increase the resolution of their photolithographic process, semiconductor producers are forced to refine the three parameters that coexist in the expression on the right side of the equation.

When TSMC, Intel, Samsung or GlobalFoundries, among other semiconductor manufacturers, announce that they have a new integration technology in the works, what they are telling us between the lines is that they have managed to reduce the wavelength of the light they use in their lithographic processes. , refining their optical elements to increase their ability to collect light, and possibly also that they have managed to get a little closer to the physical limit imposed by silicon photolithography. At that ‘k₁ = 0.25’. No more no less.

