The DGT warns that you must always go by appointment

It will be necessary to go, except for just cause, without a companion

The DGT has confirmed that the Provincial Traffic Headquarters will open in all those territories that enter Phase 2 of the de-escalation, something that is scheduled in much of Spain for next Monday, May 25.

Next Monday, May 25, it is expected that many Spanish provinces will enter the Phase 2 of de-escalation. Among other novelties this will bring the reopening of Provincial Traffic Headquarters in those places where they exist. The four islands that are already in this phase – La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera – lack an installation of these characteristics.

The Provincial Traffic Headquarters will attend the citizens in person progressively in order to guarantee both the safety and the health of all. Those who come to the facilities must have reserved a appointment, something that can be done through the internet or by telephone 060. Both routes will be open once the Headquarters in question is reopened.

As reported by the DGT, the Provincial Traffic Headquarters have adapted the facilities to the new reality, in addition to implementing the procedures required by the Ministry of Health. Citizens must come five minutes before their appointment, carry their proof and ID, carry a mask, respect the safety distance, go unaccompanied unless justified and follow the instructions of the workers at all times.

The DGT Remember in any case that many of the procedures can be carried out through the electronic office or by phone, methods that it recommends in any case to eliminate risks and try to avoid too high a demand for appointments on return to activity.

