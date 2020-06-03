The Provincial Court of Madrid, in a car dated June 1 that IUSPORT had access to and also SPORT has suspended the order of the commercial judge of August 2019, giving free play to the parties on Friday and Monday.

06/03/2020 at 14:42

CEST

Textually it says the following:

WE PARTIALLY ESTIMATE the appeal filed by the NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE against the Order issued on August 9, two thousand and nineteen by the Commercial Court no. Two of Madrid and, consequently, we revoke said resolution and, instead,

1. We partially estimate the precautionary measures requested by the NATIONAL LEAGUE OF PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL.

Section 28 of the Madrid Provincial Court – Appeal – 765/2019 43 of 44

2. We agree to the cessation of any acts intended to prevent a) LaLiga from duly complying with and attending to the marketing conditions subscribed with the operators and b) the celebration of matches on Mondays and Fridays of each day of the National League Championship,

3. Prior to making said measure effective, the party requesting the same shall provide surety, within a period of ten days from the date the appellant is notified of the arrival of the cars at the Commercial Court, by amount of six million euros, which may be constituted in cash or by means of a solidary guarantee of indefinite duration and payable on first demand.

4. We acquit the defendant in the rest of the claims made.

5. We do not expressly impose the costs incurred in the first

instance.

No express imposition of the costs of the appeal is made. There is no appeal against this resolution.

Thus, by this Order, the illustrious gentlemen agree, send and sign it

This supposes a different scenario especially thinking about once he recoversto normal situation since the RFEF authorized the league to be able to put games on Mondays and Fridays during the pandemic and when the stadiums are closed. But the League has already made it clear that once normality recovers, it had no intention of negotiating these time slots with the Federation, as thus urged the judgment of the commercial court 2 that dismissed the League’s demand and urged to negotiate in good faith. with the RFEF. Now we are facing a new scenario for the coming season.

.