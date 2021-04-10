The Provincial Board of Madrid requests the withdrawal of the PSOE-M poster in Callao until the start of the campaign

The Provincial Board of Madrid has required the withdrawal of the poster displayed by the PSOE-M on the façade of the Palacio de la Prensa, where they call on the public to avoid “the Government of Colón” and that the “extreme right” arrive to direct the institutions, until the beginning of the campaign.

In its resolution, the electoral regulatory body indicates that the cartel “as a whole it implies an act of electoral propaganda” and requires the withdrawal of the same until the campaign starts on April 18, although it avoids opening a sanctioning file to the party.

It thus refers to a 29 by 22 meter canvas deployed in Callao in which appears the drawing of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado; the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio; the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, and the former national leader of Citizens Albert Rivera, accompanied by the phrase ‘After the photo, the Government of Colón?’

Although it admits that there is no express request to vote, the Provincial Electoral Board appreciates “ a general consideration of said poster should be attended to and the impression it makes on a fairly normal observer. “