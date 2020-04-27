After the national government formalized the decree that extended social, preventive and compulsory isolation until next May 10 and authorized outings of up to one hour for citizens who wanted to go for a walk near their homes, Several provinces came out to clarify that this last measure will not be implemented in all their municipalities.

This is the case of Buenos Aires, one of the most affected areas in Argentina by the coronavirus, along with the Federal Capital. For this reason, the authorities of both places signed a joint communiqué with Santa Fe and Córdoba to warn that only in some localities will this recreational practice be authorized.

Last night, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, shared on his Twitter account a map detailing parties where short walks will be allowed, those where they will continue to be prohibited and where there is still no definition in this regard.

“In order to avoid the proliferation of versions, here you can see how the leisure outing permit will be applied in the municipalities of the Province. Each district can modify its situation with the passing of the hours and will be informed, “explained the president.

Furthermore, Kicillof highlighted that each mayor will be in charge of “communicating to its citizens the current protocol for this activity, as for each of those authorized within the framework of social, preventive and compulsory isolation ”.

This Monday afternoon, the governor updated the map of the municipalities that enabled the recreational outlets after a new round of consultations with the mayors.

In the image it can be seen that in most of the conurbano the quarantine will continue in the same way in which it had been carried out, without the possibility of recreational outings. Thus, the new measure announced by President Alberto Fernández will not rule at the moment in areas like Vicente López, San Fernando, Escobar, San Isidro, Zárate, Luján, Avellaneda, La Matanza or San Martín, among others.

On the other hand, the rides were enabled for example in Exaltation of the Cross, Baradero, Captain Sarmiento and Marcos Paz, although always following the sanitary regulations in force, such as maintaining distance from other people and using a chinstrap or any element that covers the nose, mouth and chin.

Further away, already in the interior of the province, the measure was also authorized in parties such as Lobos, May 25, General Pinto, Carlos Tejedor, Rivadavia, Pellegrini, General La Madrid, Laprida, Benito Juárez, Adolfo Alsina, Tornquist, Villarino, Puán, Leandro N. Alem, Tordillo and Punta Indio, in addition to others.

In the last update, General Villegas, Florentino Ameghino, General Arenales, Lincoln, Junín, Bragado, Chivilcoy, San Antonio de Areco, General Alvear, Roque Pérez, Monte, General Belgrano, Lezama, Lobería, Necochea, Coronel Dorrego and Patagones, They added to the municipalities where they can only go out to shop or work, if they carry out any activity except for isolation.

On the other hand, the map also indicated those places where there is still no definition of whether or not walks will be allowed, so the people who live in those parts of Buenos Aires will have to wait for the decision each mayor at the time.

In this situation are, for example, Bolívar, 9 de Julio, Navarro, San Pedro, Pehuajó, Trenque Lauquen, Saavedra, Tres Arroyos, Chascomús, General Guido, Mar Chiquita and Ayacucho.

The case of Rojas, Brandsen, Azul, Coronel Suárez is the most particular because they reversed after having enabled the exits.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health of the Nation, so far in the province of Buenos Aires, 1331 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected, to which regularly new infected are added. It is the area of ​​Argentina with the highest number of people infected with COVIDTherefore, the implementation of the walks in this district was expected to be limited.