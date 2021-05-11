The province of Buenos Aires once again extends the term to exchange its debt

Buenos Aires, May 10 (EFE) .- The Government of the province of Buenos Aires, the richest and most populated in Argentina, announced this Monday the extension until May 21 of the deadline for private creditors to adhere to its exchange offer of foreign law bonds for 7,148 million dollars.

This is the sixteenth time that the province of Buenos Aires has extended the term of adherence to its exchange offer, launched on April 24, 2020 and rejected by the majority of creditors, led by investment funds.

In a note sent to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, the Buenos Aires government said on Monday that it “is in talks with some of its bondholders who have entered into confidentiality agreements with the province, including the members of its ad-hoc committee.”

In the statement, the province, in cessation of payments since May 2020, said that it once again extended the deadline for adhering to the offer to continue these talks, “at the request of bondholders,” a request that, according to the coalition of Argentine provincial bondholders, creditors did not.

“By extending its failed exchange offer 16 times, the province of Buenos Aires has made statements that are misleading. The bondholders are under a confidentiality agreement, but they never requested that the province extend the exchange offer,” said the group. creditors on your Twitter account.

Buenos Aires is one of the 12 Argentine provinces that last year raised the need to restructure its debts in foreign currency, as the South American country itself did in a context of economic recession exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eight provinces have already achieved restructuring of public securities for a total of 4,742.7 million dollars.

(c) EFE Agency