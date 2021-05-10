In the midst of a reborn war between her and Antonia Dell’Atte that has come from far behind, Ana Obregón does not stop thinking for a moment about her son, Álex Lequio, whose first anniversary this Thursday, May 13, marks the his demise. Maybe that’s why the actress and producer is much more sensitive to ephemeris that are happening and that remind her of any past time (which was better, and that she has no doubt).

This Sunday, the protagonist of Ana y los 7 and co-host of ¿Qué apostamos? has pulled a family album to explain, in front of his more than 780,000 followers on Instagram, the reason why on May 9 she was especially happy with her little one.

Everything ends up deriving on that same day in 2014, a very important year for the also son of Alessandro Lequio. That day was “one of the happiest days of your life and mine”, explains Obregón, who always directs his words in his post to the same interlocutor,

“You graduated from two majors with the highest score in one of the best and most demanding universities in the world,” he adds, referring to Duke University, a renowned private university center located in Durham, North Carolina, on the East Coast of the United States.

“You got them to admit you by locking yourself in your room, studying non-stop for more than a year. But what you liked the most was that your parents felt proud of you,” recalls Ana Obregón, whose feelings she is unable to suppress. “And we are, Aless. I feel the proudest mother in the world. And the saddest …”, ends next to his everlasting hashtag #alessforever.

Beyond the almost 100,000 likes that the images treasure, the 66-year-old actress has received many comments from great friends, such as Lidia San José, with whom she has worked at At 11 at home or Paquita Salas: “I always share the heart to read you, and at the same time it fills me with pride to know that you are transforming that pain into an organization to help the investigation of this terrible disease. “

Likewise, Poty Castillo wrote to her: “What pain always in your comments, dear Ana! Much encouragement and strength. All my love.” Lorena Gómez, Paula Echevarría or Alba Carrillo have also joined his reminder, as well as Álex’s father, Alessandro Lequio, who has commented, in English, “My best everything” [“Mi mejor todo”].