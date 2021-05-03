the prototype that four decades ago already knew how to read the future

In autumn 1981 Citroën unveiled this particular prototype, midway between saloon, station wagon and minivan that still has a futuristic look due to its aerodynamic design and large glazed area.

The total length of this car was 4.2 meters, with a width of 1.75 meters, and access to the passenger compartment was via two large vertically opening doors that allowed four passengers to be accommodated in each of their respective independent seats.

Another particular feature of the Xenia was the advanced research into the possibilities of on-board electronics, with elements surprising at that time and that today, 40 years later, seem essential in any modern car such as, for example, the solar radiation sensors that regulated the air conditioning.

At the beginning of the 80s, they were already betting on minimalism in the interior.

Anticipating those that would later be mounted on both the CX and BX, the Xenia it had a computer that calculated consumption, remaining autonomy and average speed and that, in addition, it helped the driver with cartography at a time when GPS satellites (the few that had already been launched) were reserved for exclusively military uses.

And speaking of “satellites”, the Xenia’s dashboard, designed by Michel Harmand, displayed the highest technology available at the beginning of the 1980s: all functions could be operated without taking your hands off the wheel. Also, the automatic transmission ZF (which was mounted on the CX later that year, then the BX) was incredibly smooth to run and it allowed the driver to use the lever only when starting off, in maneuvers and on arrival.

40 years ago, the Xenia showed to the world the great capacity for innovation of the Citroën Design Center and everything that could be done with technology if creativity was given free rein to reinvent the automobile over and over again, something that today continues to be a hallmark of the brand.

The marked rear cut and the large glass surface attracted a lot of attention.