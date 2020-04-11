         The prototype of the new AirPower base uses the A11 chip to dissipate heat, according to a filter

Few people had the opportunity to see and test AirPower, Apple’s wireless charging base that allowed recharge the battery of up to three devices simultaneously. Introduced in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X and the AirPods’ wireless charging case, it continued to feature on the packaging of several of the company’s products, though it never went on sale.

And it seems that, during development, several problems were found that they could not solve, the most important being significant overheating in the coil system. After months of silence, it was confirmed that the AirPower wireless charging base project had been canceled for not meeting standards and expectations.

Since then, many manufacturers have taken the opportunity to launch this type of accessories onto the market, the AirUnleashed being one of the most similar to Apple’s by design, although there are other proposals from NOMAD or the Zens Liberty that come, in a way, to pick up the baton.

Although we all thought that Apple’s project to develop an official wireless charging base was dead, the company would be working on it internallyThis does not mean that we will see it with complete certainty in the future. And filter Jon Prosser ensures that engineers are getting a new prototype of the AirPower.

With codename “C68” and A11 chip to fix the problems

Apple engineers, like many millions of others with the same possibility today, are working from home to push ahead with the company’s next products. It seems that many they are receiving a new device called “C68” in their homes that it would be nothing more than another prototype of the AirPower.

While working from home, engineers on Apple’s ‘Sharing and Proximity’ team are receiving prototype units of something called “C68“. They are being asked work on software communication between devices for a “future product” that has an A11 inside to “dynamically manage heat”. pic.twitter.com/q4UvnF4ksx – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 10, 2020

According to a photograph shared by Prosser, the new base could have the same design as that of the AirPower that Apple showed a few years ago, although being a prototype there could be changes in its shape. The filter claims that engineers are being asked to work on communication software between devices for a “future product” that will contain the A11 chip to “dynamically dissipate heat”.

The image is not of very good quality, but the base and, above it, an Apple Watch can be distinguished quite well. If the A11 chip fixes overheating problems, it is quite likely that the new AirPower will materialize and announcing itself again at an upcoming Californians event.

