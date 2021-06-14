The protonaut from Huelva who supposedly arrived in America some years before Columbus

Despite being officially designated to Christopher Columbus As the Discoverer of america, numerous are (and have been) historians who have doubted that this navigator was really the first to arrive on this continent, finding numerous writings in which this merit is awarded to different groups (Vikings, Chinese, Mongols …) and among that amalgam of characters is usually included the name of the Huelva merchant Alonso Sánchez.

Legend or not, the protonaut Alonso Sánchez has a monument in the city of Huelva (image via Wikimedia commons)

There are several authors who explain the casual adventure lived by the so-called as ‘protonaut’, in which, bordering on the legend rather than the strictly historical, an eventful journey that Alonso Sánchez of Huelva suffered on his ship because of a storm that took him, by chance, to the Caribbean coast after sailing aimlessly for almost a month, this happening around twenty years before the voyage of Columbus.

Depending on the author, the year of what happened varies (although most places it at the beginning of the 1470s) and also the route he was taking at the time of encountering the storm that sent him to the American continent.

Some sources explain that he was making the trade route between the Iberian Peninsula, the Canary Islands and the islands of Madeira, others indicate that he was heading to England, also to the Netherlands and even Guinea.

There is also no reliable evidence of the existence of this Alonso Sánchez de Huelva, although such famous authors as Fray Bartolomé de las Casas, Pietro Martire d’Anghiera or Inca Garcilaso de la Vega write about him and his trip to America before the arrival of Christopher Columbus.

There are even those who assure that while Columbus was in Madeira he treated a group of sailors who arrived sick to his house and among whom was the aforementioned Alonso Sánchez, who on his deathbed explained to the famous navigator the unknown lands they had accidentally visited, giving you all kinds of details about your location.

According to the historians who defend this hypothesis, Christopher Columbus would take advantage of this valuable information to plan his famous trip and know that traveling west they would find land before reaching the East.

There have been many occasions in which this supposed legend and the veracity or not of the arrival of a navigator named Alonso Sánchez de Huelva to America two decades before Columbus did so have been debated.

For this reason, the nickname of ‘protonaut’ is usually associated with the name of Alonso Sánchez, a term widely used in the Portuguese language and which refers to a sailor who has pioneered a trip.

Image source: Wikimedia commons

