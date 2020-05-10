Saturday 09 May, 2020

The RFEF met this Thursday, where it marked the road map to be followed by those involved in the matches, once the competition can resume in that country. The exclusive hotels for players stand out, as well as the reduction from 23 to 18 footballers named per match.

Germany will be the first country to resume its league in major competitions, but other championships are already planning their potential return in the coming weeks. Such is the case of the league of Spain. The leaders of the Royal Football Federation had a meeting last Thursday, where they outlined the new protocols to follow when returning to the field.

In information published by the Diario Marca, you can see the different measures that will be taken in the stadiums once the Spanish championship can resume. First, the Federation decided to accept the FIFA proposal, so the number of changes allowed per team will be five, although the number of players cited will decrease from 23 to just 18 footballers.

Regarding another of the initiatives promoted by FIFA, the one that left in the hands of each tournament organizer the possibility of ceasing to have the VAR during the season in dispute, the Spanish Federation decided to continue using the video reference, although in smaller groups , with more space between each assistant referee and with the possibility that the same referential team is in charge of directing more than one match, to avoid the circulation of people.

The RFEF set its sights on a point that has not been much discussed so far, regarding the medical parts of the equipment. The Federation will compel Spanish clubs not to share medical reports emanating from the training of each team, with the aim of avoiding the emergence of rumors about possible coronavirus infections in professional establishments.

These measures are in addition to those that have already been put on the table by the organization of La Liga, among which are the temperature measurement prior to the game for all those present, an exclusive hotel for players, the use of charter flights. In addition, all players must change their clothes at halftime, press conferences will be held remotely and spitting will be sanctioned with a yellow card, among other limitations for the health care of those involved.