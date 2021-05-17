The protocols of the tennis players at Roland Garros: two hotels, one hour of freedom, arrival deadline …

Updated 05/13/2021 – 12:11

The players classified for the next edition of Roland Garros, from May 30 to June 13, They already know the tournament protocols and MARCA goes on to detail them one by one.

Just like last year, players will have their bubble with a free hour to do physical activity outside. You will have to register the exit to control the time. It is totally forbidden to go to shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.

There will be two official hotels, the same as in 2020, the Pullman Pars Tour Eiffel, where the top 70 in the ranking will be, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, and the Novotel Pars Tour Eiffel, for those who are located from position 71 and double players.

Professionals participating in the individual table will have the right to a maximum of two extra passes for team members. Doubles players, pre-qualifying tennis players or juniors may only use one companion.

The use of a mask will be mandatory in the tournament premises and also in the hotel. Coaches must wear the mask in the stands. Tests will be carried out on arrival and, thereafter, every four days.

Similarly, tennis players have to travel with a PCR test done a maximum of 72 hours before taking the flight or train to Paris, the venue for the French Open. Sign a document of responsibility in which they assure they do not have coronavirus or have been in direct contact with an infected person. An examination must be accepted as soon as you set foot on French soil.

In the case of flying from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, United Kingdom and Singapore a letter of the tournament needs to be presented at customs.

Those qualified for the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land have a deadline of arrival in Paris. In the case of players in the preliminary phase, it is May 22 (the ‘qualy’ is from 24 to 28). The main draw tennis players must be in the French capital by May 27 at the latest. The exception will be for those in the final rounds of Belgrade and Parma (ATP) and Strasbourg (WTA)..

The training tracks will open on May 21 if the professionals already have their accreditation. In earlier dates the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne can only be accessed with a negative PCR.

It is estimated that PCR results take about four hours if performed during the day and will be delivered the next morning if performed after 8:00 p.m.. The tests will take place in the two official hotels.

Positive on arrival

In case of being positive for coronavirus on arrival, the tennis player will be kept in quarantine in his room and a second test will be carried out the next day. If you stay positive, you will be disqualified from the tournament. After 10 days another test will be carried out. Exclusion from the tournament would also be in the case of sharing a room with a positive.

Tennis players who are on the exception list of both the ATP and the WTA, due to having antibodies or being vaccinated, will not have to pass any tests during Roland Garros.

Players will only be able to access the facilities on match days. Outside courts will be provided for training.