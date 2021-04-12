the protocol fails … and there is no one prepared to receive it

Doña Letizia arrived in Congress at eleven in the morning on Monday to preside over an act of tribute to the republican politics Clara Campoamor. The Queen got out of an official car and went to the access door of the Patio de Floridablanca, where she noticed that there was no one to receive it.

“Good morning how are you?” Doña Letizia addressed the reporters covering the event. In a matter of seconds, the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, and then the president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, and the first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, came out to receive her.

The protocol mandates that the public authorities that accompany the kings in official acts receive them upon arrival, something that today has happened with some delay.

The error remained an anecdote and the four of them went to Clara Campoamor’s desk, where the director of Documentation, Library and Archive of Congress, Mateo Maciá, He showed them Clara Campoamor’s desk. After an institutional photo, the Queen greeted the members of the congressional and Senate tables, and the assisting spokespersons.