The protester who fired the homemade mortar in front of Congress fell in Uruguay | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

Sebastián Romero, the leftist militant who was a candidate for national deputy for Santa Fe, was arrested in a field located in the Chuy area, in the neighboring country

More popular

one

General information

Bars in Rosario: the gastronomic plan to reopen in ten days

2

Quarantine is opened: the number of workers in Rosario works and other announcements are expanded

3

Four power cuts announced for this weekend in Rosario

4

Police intimidation denounced to a journalist from Rosario

5

“The skull” and “The gori”, the thieves who hack the Nuevo Alberdi neighborhood

Sebastián Romero, a left-wing militant who was at large after firing a homemade mortar at the Buenos Aires Police in front of the National Congress, he was arrested this Saturday in Uruguay. The procedure was carried out between the Argentine Federal Police and the Interpol area of ​​the neighboring country.

Romero, nicknamed “fat mortar” after being photographed shooting with a mortar attached to a stick against the security force amid protests against the pension reform promoted by the previous national government in December 2017.

The PSTU militant, a former candidate for deputy for the left in Santa Fe, fell into a field located in the Chuy area in Uruguay, according to the digital newspaper Infobae.

Romero was more than two years a fugitive from justice. Even the national government had offered a million pesos for data to find him.

»Hide more General Information

More General Information

They killed a motorcycle that was beating a woman to rob her

Two other provinces open bars and restaurants in this phase of the quarantine

He died crushed by his own car against a mound placed by the pandemic

For a group of intellectuals, scientists and journalists, Argentina is experiencing an “infection”

Two couples were delayed for putting together a party in a downtown apartment

Sadness: the aguará guazú who had been found in the streets of Rosario died

Ginés González García on anti-quarantine protests: “There is political speculation”

Justice !: They prohibit defining as “salami” to vegetarian or vegan products

Family reunions, bars, and exam tables: the next step for Rosario

The new circulation permit governs: more than 5 million people managed it

A different Saturday: gray, threatening sky and ten degrees less in Rosario

Road to the new normal

Coronavirus: the President of Uruguay was quarantined on suspicion of contagion

Quarantine is opened: the number of workers in Rosario works and other announcements are expanded

Police intimidation denounced to a journalist from Rosario

Coronavirus: Argentina added 717 new cases but none in Santa Fe

In Santa Fe, the collective unemployment was lifted

“Neither heroes nor murderers”: Rosario doctors protested the honks

Neither quarantine nor peace in the United States: massive protests for a police crime

Do you want to receive notifications from our site?

NO THANKS

TO ACCEPT

© Copyright 2020 Rosario 3 ® All rights reserved

Juan Domingo Perón 8101, Rosario. Telephone: 4575415, intern 525

.