The protester who fired the homemade mortar in front of Congress fell in Uruguay | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment
Sebastián Romero, the leftist militant who was a candidate for national deputy for Santa Fe, was arrested in a field located in the Chuy area, in the neighboring country
General information
Sebastián Romero, a left-wing militant who was at large after firing a homemade mortar at the Buenos Aires Police in front of the National Congress, he was arrested this Saturday in Uruguay. The procedure was carried out between the Argentine Federal Police and the Interpol area of the neighboring country.
Romero, nicknamed “fat mortar” after being photographed shooting with a mortar attached to a stick against the security force amid protests against the pension reform promoted by the previous national government in December 2017.
The PSTU militant, a former candidate for deputy for the left in Santa Fe, fell into a field located in the Chuy area in Uruguay, according to the digital newspaper Infobae.
Romero was more than two years a fugitive from justice. Even the national government had offered a million pesos for data to find him.
