The protection recipe for a small investor

The first quarter of the year has ended. In the US they already have a new president, the history of the coronavirus seems to stabilize Yet new problems continue to emerge from places where they were least expected.

At the end of March, the world was rocked by the blockade of the Suez Canal by one of the largest freighters in the world. It should be remembered that any paralysis in the economy causes multimillion dollar losses And when one of the most important trade routes stalled, panic flooded the markets.

To be more precise, oil prices skyrocketed, as did shipping / transportation costs. It is important to remember that the Canal is particularly important to the world’s oil supply. The 10% of the world’s oil passes through the Canal and an associated pipeline network. Therefore, the blockade could not not affect oil prices. At least in the short term.

In the long term, it could lead to an increase in transport costs, as ships would have to skirt all of Africa, ultimately causing additional costs. The latter scenario appears to have been avoided, but news recently came out that a vessel named Minerva Nike blocked the seaway again. Again the same story?

Either way, everyone suffers, including insurersLike Lloyd’s, which lost around $ 100 million. The firm’s president, Bruce Carnegie-Brown, has already said: “Clearly it is going to be a great loss, not only for the vessel but for all the other vessels that were trapped and could not get through.” And he added that Lloyd’s may be on the hook around the 5% -10% of total reinsurance claims.

The Margin Call Stories of Archegos and GameStop’s short squeeze were not expected either, but their negative effect is quite clear. The coordinated effort led in large part by Reddit traders nearly bankrupted a hedge fund, Melvin Capital, and caused huge losses in many others. In the case of Mr. Hwang’s family office, the banks allowed them to leverage their positions through swaps and so-called contracts for differences (CFDs), but their bets did not give them the desired results.

What’s more, Credit Suisse announced on Tuesday several senior staff departures and proposed a cut to its dividend, as it weighs the large losses associated with Archegos Capital. The bank now expects a pre-tax loss in the first quarter of around 900 million francs, after taking over 4.4 billion Swiss francs as a result of the scandal.

How then can a small investor protect himself? The answer is pretty simple: to diversify. We imagine that you have to organize a meal, but you do not know the tastes of the guests. If you decide to prepare only seafood paella, it could be that someone is allergic. To do? Offer different dishes for every taste. Same story with investments: choose different sectors, stocks and even financial instruments.

*** Igor Kuchma is an analyst at Trading View