‘The Protected: The Return’ starts filming with Ana Fernández confirmed

Atresmedia continues to resurrect its most beloved fictions. The strategy of appealing to the nostalgia of television viewers with the returns of the most mythical series of Antena 3 is working for them, and now it is the turn of ‘Los protected’. The fiction starring the fictitious Castillo-Rey family will be reunited in ‘The Protected: The Return’ and has started its filming at the same time that it has given an announcement that will be well received by the fans: the return also of Ana Fernández to the role of Sandra.

During this month of April and for the next eight weeks, the four chapters that will make up the return of this series that mix the family genre with fantasy will be recorded in Madrid, with the collaboration of Boomerang TV. Until now, the only ones confirmed for the return were Antonio Garrido and Luis Fernández to play again the characters of Mario and Culebra respectively.. Of the rest of the original cast that makes up the family we have not yet been able to know any more details, so for now, they will not be for the return of ‘Los Protegido’ almost ten years after its end.

April will be a busy month for Atresmedia, since in addition to this filming, it is preparing the second season of ‘El Internado: Las Cumbres’, another of the most anticipated returns that arrived a few weeks ago on Amazon Prime Video. The series centered on the flamboyant Ana Milan titled ‘ByAnaMilán’ will also begin filming its second season this spring for its premiere on ATRESplayer Premium. This same platform was also the home of another series that came to remember its best years: ‘Physics or Chemistry: The Reunion’. The same will happen with ‘Paco’s men’ in this wave of resurrections, which continues to raise the hype of the fans with photos of its filming.

How will they meet again

‘The Protected: The Return’ will also come to AtresPlayer Premium; We do not yet know when or with what plot to justify the family reunion. The only thing that is known at the moment is what FormulaTV has advanced: The three confirmed characters will have to come together again and this time to face a threat that will force them to banish the differences that had been separating them in recent years.. Little by little we will reveal the new details that become known and we will be waiting to see the first images of the actors on the set.