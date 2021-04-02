‘The Protected: The Return’: Mario Marzo and Daniel Avilés also return, Maggie García replaces Priscilla Delgado

We are already beginning to be practically all. Atresmedia recently announced the start of the filming of ‘The Protected: The Return’, the revival of its mythical series that we will be able to see soon on ATRESplayer Premium, and Today we add three more actors who have not wanted to miss the new mission of the Castillo Rey.

Mario Marzo, who played Lucas in the original series, has shared a photo on the set accompanied by Ana Fernández (Sandra) and Luis Fernández (Culebra), as well as by Maggie García, who will play Lucía (originally played by Priscilla Delgado) and Daniel Avilés, who played Carlos.

Children are not so children anymore

Lucas’s power was to adopt anyone’s physical appearance. Lucia can hear people’s thoughts. And the power of Carlos, son of Mario (Antonio Garrido, who also returns in the revival), is telekinesis. Little by little this atypical family is coming together again of people with extraordinary abilities who will have to face a new threat.

‘The Protected: The Return’ will also explain what happened to the Castillo Rey in the last ten years and what happened so that they ended up separated. The production of Atresmedia TV together with Buendía Estudios and Boomerang TV has no release date yet. The original series, created by Ruth García and Darío Madrona, began broadcasting in 2010 on Antena 3 and ran for three seasons.