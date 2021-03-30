‘The Protected. The return ‘confirms the start of his filming with the signing of Ana Fernández

The return of the Spanish mythical series has all the fans glued to the sofa and this spring the starting gun for several shootings that will revive all the emotions that were experienced years ago.

The Protected. The return, El Internado: Las Cumbres and ByAnaMilán, are preparing to return to the filming set. The first one is of the most anticipated, since after his happy ending ten years ago, the Castillo Rey family will have to unite again.

Until now, only Antonio Garrido and Luis Fernández were confirmed as Mario and Culebra, but now The producer has confirmed that Ana Fernández will be back to give life to Sandra.

This return will feature four episodes, which will be recorded in Madrid over eight weeks with the Boomerang TV collaboration. In the same way, during these next months The second part of ByAnaMilán and El internado: Las Cumbres will be recorded.