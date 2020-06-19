The The coronavirus crisis COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of thousands of events around the world, including MADO Madrid Pride 2020. Despite this, its managers have not wanted to do without this great and demanding celebration and for this reason they are already finalizing all the details for a new MADO that will fully adapt to the new reality with which we live in our country; betting on countless activities, but this time doing them online so that anyone can experience this party from home.

Prison stars of ‘Venom’, LGBTI + 2020 Priders

The great party of diversity will start June 28 with what will undoubtedly be one of the most special LGBTI Pride + proclamations to date. This will be available online the same day and will be choral, with the participation of the protagonists of the series ‘Venom’ of Atresplayer Premium, the water polo player Víctor Gutiérrez and other faces that the organization has not yet wanted to reveal. At the same time, the rest of activities organized by AEGAL (Association of LGTB Companies and Professionals of Madrid and its Community) on the stages of Plaza de Pedro Zerolo, Plaza del Rey, Puerta de Alcalá and Puerta del Sol are also not canceled but this time theyThey will be carried out online, so that anyone can access them from the MADO 2020 official site.

Online scenarios

Its organization explains that lartists in the coming days will be hanging their songs on each stage and those with the most views will have the right to perform live in MADO 2021, which will be in person if possible. In parallel, the Mr. Gay Pride Spain contest will also be part of the special program although this time not with a gala like the one that will be held annually in Puerta del Sol; This time the best moments of the contest will be reviewed in its latest editions.

MADO 2020 logo

In parallel, it should be noted that the programming will also include talks coordinated by Workingay on intergenerationality and LGTBI coaching led by coach Pedro Serrano, there will be children’s and cultural activities as well. In addition, the Madrid Summit will be held in which politicians, activists and community leaders from around the world will discuss various urgent pillars such as the situation generated by Covid-19, the challenge of migration and social inclusion and LGTBIQA + rights. Parallel, the MADO 2020 award will serve to honor the people who have been affected by COVID-19 and all their families, especially to health workers, security forces, cleaning personnel and all the institutions that have fought on the front line to save us all from this global pandemic.

A hymn of encouragement and positivity

Parallel to these online concerts of which we still do not know more details, one of the surprises that this year is prepared is the production of a new hymn that will cover the Fangoria theme « Think positive » And they will sing Agoney Hernández, Aleks Syntek, Buika, Delaporte, Jaime Summers, Jorge Megó, Kika Lorace, La Prohibida, Miguel Lara, Molina Molina, Paco Clavel, Rafa Sánchez, Ricky Merino, Sara Pérez, Siloé, The Porto Sisters, Varry Brava and Vega. This has been produced by Juan Sueiro (La Casa Azul, Fangoria, Nancys Rubias) and its objective is send a message of positivity and encouragement to everyone in the face of the health crisis that we are suffering throughout the planet.

Ruth Lorenzo and Agoney

Ruth Lorenzo and Agoney, at the Global Pride

On the other hand, note that MADO Madrid Pride 2020 will also be part of Global Pride on June 27. This is an online event organized by InterPride in which more than 200 Pride of the World organizers will participate, who will now unite to celebrate this Pride 2020 online. Olivia Newton John, Pabllo Vittar and Melanie C are some of the artists who will be part of this great online party that will also feature the speech of Princess Maria of Denmark as patron of the WorldPride in Copenhagen 2021, with a message from former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in a year in which we celebrate the 15th anniversary of the approval of equal marriage in Spain, and with the performance of Ruth Lorenzo and Agoney.