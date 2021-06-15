the protagonists of the Netflix series

Netflix announces the stars of its live action series’resident Evil‘.’Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness‘, the Netflix animated series.’Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘delays its premiere in Spain until December 30.

First confirmations on Netflix’s live-action series based on ‘resident Evil‘, the third of the audiovisual projects based on Capcom’s horror video game franchise.

Ella Balinska, Paola Nuñez, Tamara smart, Siena Agudong, Rizelle Januk Y Adeline rudolph have been presented together with Lance Reddick (‘The Wire’, ‘Lost’), the only one with a confirmed character: Albert Wesker.

The plot, which will span eight episodes, will take place on two different timelines. In the closest one, located in 2022, we will see a zombie infection and the sibylline Wesker move to the safe Raccoon 2 with his two daughters, Billie and Jade, to work in the Umbrella Corporation without having to travel too much.

The following story shows us Jade in 2036, desperate to find information about what really happened fourteen years earlier so that now there are 3 million humans alive and about 6,000 million zombies. The key may be found at the University of Madrid (you already know that the relationship of this saga with Spain is, to say the least, curious).

All this while we wait for ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness‘, Netflix’s animated series, premieres on the platform on July 8 and’Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘, the reboot of the saga in the form of a feature film prepared by Constantin Films, hits theaters in December.

