The fourth season of Stranger Things It will come later than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Netflix has decided to make the wait more bearable by launching a new featurette in which its protagonists reel the previous installment.

« It is the biggest and most difficult season, » say Matt and Ross Duffer, creators and showrunners. According to Gaten Matarazzo, « the development of the characters has flourished. » Her character, Dustin, and her friends are now « brave, loving, not selfish. » As Maya Hawke points out, the youngsters « have grown with their audience. The children who started watching Stranger Things have grown, as have the series and the actors, » he adds.

Sadie Sink also highlighted the diversity of fiction, especially regarding female characters. « Every season new girls have arrived. It’s been great to have so much feminine power on set, » admits the actress. This dynamic has been reflected thanks to the relationship between his character and that of Millie Bobby Brown. « They teach each other things, » says Brown.

David Harbor also intervenes in the video, in which he dedicates some tender words to the cast. « They are all true artists and they work hard to give the public something exciting, » he says.

Apart from this new video, little is known about the fourth season. Yes, it has been revealed that there will be at least four new characters, but their identities are still unknown. Sources point out that they had only recorded two episodes when the pandemic forced to postpone filming. « Filming looks like it will be underway in late June or July, but there is still nothing official for Stranger Things, » the What’s on Netflix website said.