The protagonists of Friends in an improvised segment of Carpool Karaoke

The video begins with James riding through the Warner Bros. studios in a golf cart on his way to studio 24, where they were filming Friends when he suddenly runs into Lisa and Courtney, who ask him for a ride. Later Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry appear and at the end, David and Matt ask him for a ride.

Later, James Corden asks them if they agree to listen to some music, they accept and in that, everyone gets excited because start dreaming “I’ll be There For You” by The Remembrandts and as expected, they all sing, dance and clap at the same time and with great emotion.