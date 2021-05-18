The protagonist of Shang-Chi promises action not seen before in the MCU

This year a new superhero will arrive on movie screens. Marvel Studios takes a risk with an Asian superhero like Shang-Chi, who will adapt to the big screen by taking certain licenses with respect to cartoons, and thus better adapting it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer seen several weeks ago advanced the tone of the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” / “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and some of those differences. They also showed us some of what would be the action scenes, since every Marvel Studios product has its moments for action.

In a new interview for Entertainment Online, the actor Simu liu the Marvel movie has advanced. He does not enter into any great revelation about what we will see but he did want to make a promise to the public and the fans. Not only is it a movie that is going to break down some social barriers, but we are going to have unprecedented levels of action.

I promise that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will deliver action sequences in a way that MCU fans, or any fan, have never seen before, and that is [una] personal promise. You can seal it, you can quote it, you can guarantee it. You are going to find a surprise, for sure. And I am very excited.

In this interview, Liu has once again expressed his love for all this, and how what he is living is a dream come true, and he still does not believe it.

It’s like a dream come true. This is everything I wanted when I was a kid, when I was 6, even when I was 16, if I’m honest. And seeing that moment of closing the circle is incredible. I keep waiting for the clock to strike midnight and for my float to turn into a pumpkin.

Finally to review, the actor described how has his life been until he became this new hero Marvel, because now he must live as a superhero and role model:

I’m not just talking about my ethnicity. I have lived a very normal life. I immigrated to Canada when I was 5 years old. I got into a fight with my parents, they wanted me to be a lawyer or a doctor or an engineer, and then I became an accountant for some reason, and then I ended up hitting bottom, where I was basically fired, totally unemployed, and decided to take a chance at that moment to prove something that I had always been interested. And the fact that it got me here is unbelievable.

In this talk, he also talked about how he is helping fight childhood hunger, as he is on a mission to provide up to one million meals to hungry children in California, partnering with the California Milk Processor Board.

I think when you talk about superheroes and you think about who is most affected by superheroes, it’s male-boys like me, but the real kids are the ones that I think really love superhero movies and take ownership of the spirit and the values. Helping children has been one of the things that excites me the most when entering this platform and all the privileges that it entails ”.

