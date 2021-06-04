The protagonist of El Señor de los Cielos, Rafael Amaya, returns to Telemundo in a big way

Rafael Amaya returns to Telemundo, stronger than ever. Through a press release, the television station confirms that the protagonist of El Señor de los Cielos returns to the network and has signed to work with them on different projects. And it is that the actor will return like this to star in several productions with Telemundo.

Rafael Amaya in “The Lord of the Skies.” / Telemundo

It is unknown if Aurelio Casillas will return to life in El Señor de los Cielos, it is not known if this would be the first major project that the actor would resume with Telemundo, thus launching an eighth season of this project. However, many remember that weeks ago Amaya hinted that this possibility exists. So fans of this successful production could start dreaming of this famous character returning to the small screen.

His words at that time, through Instagram were: “We are in that, we are preparing a good eighth season, we are in negotiations and we are going to see what happens.”

“It is an honor to be able to work once again with Rafael Amaya, one of the most recognized and talented Latino actors in the entertainment industry,” he said. Karen barroeta, Executive Vice President of Production and Development of Telemundo Global Studios. He also added: “This contract reaffirms the chain’s commitment to working with the best talent in this medium and to continue creating original and innovative content for the Latino audience on all platforms,” ​​according to People en Español magazine.

Kim Kardashian cries for her divorce: “I’m a fucking loser … I just want and should be happy”

Suelta La Sopa met Rod, they asked him about Jennifer López and Ben Affleck and this answered