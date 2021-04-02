The Prosecutor’s Office strengthens the protection of victims of traffic accidents

It also unifies the criteria at the national level

It has drawn up an order with the claims in which it is mandatory to draw up a report, in order for the claim to be dealt with by criminal means. Now, many end up going the civil route.



The Road Safety Prosecutor has sent all the police with traffic powers a circular that collects, with unified criteria at the national level, accidents in which it is necessary to draw up a report that will be sent to the corresponding court.

It is about giving a criminal protection, much more solid and beneficial, to the victims so that they are adequately compensated and repaired both in the moral and economic part, stated Bartoleme Vargas, Prosecutor of the Road Safety Coordination Chamber, when announcing the order. It is also sought that there is the same national criterion and Prevent a claim that could end with a conviction in one province, and in another a similar accident is filed or the procedure is not even started.

The cases that are stipulated are those accidents with victims caused by not keeping a safe distance; in overtaking; for not respecting the passing preferences; in changes of direction; those caused by distractions, fatigue and sleep and those affecting vulnerable users (pedestrians, cyclists and motorists). In addition, and in general, to all those who cause deaths and certain serious and chronic injuries, such as the loss and uselessness of an organ or limb.

The civil route, more expensive and less effective

Vargas lamented the speed with which the great excesses of speed and the high rates of alcohol or drugs go to trial; and on the other hand, how difficult it is to follow that path in claims with deaths and injuries, even when penalties of up to nine years in prison are foreseen.

All, After many reckless driving practices were decriminalized in 2015, previously treated as misdemeanors and which now go to civil law. A procedure that curtails the rights of the victims and forces them to assume out of their pocket tests that are fast and free in criminal proceedings. Which means that, in many cases, they have to negotiate in inferior conditions with the insurers very insufficient indemnities.

Vargas, who recalled that the initiative taken now is supported by a 2020 Supreme Court ruling. And he insisted on their suitability for the pandemic of traffic accidents and the fear that they will rebound when mobility is normalized.

