The Prosecutor’s Office rejected on Tuesday the recusal of two accused for the production of the false documents used for their entry into Paraguay by the former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his brother Roberto, under house arrest since April in a hotel in Asunción.

Prosecutors in the case said that the Public Ministry has not violated any legal provision as indicated by the managers Francisco Ocampos and Sebastián Medina, in preventive detention after appearing before the Justice on March 12 at the time of being charged.

Both then blamed the investigators for legal violations, such as the fact of being subjected to an alleged inquisitorial statement. The Prosecutor’s Office considers that the arguments of Ocampos and Medina, charged with the use and production of public documents with false content and criminal association, “would be for the purpose of delaying the investigation stage of the case” that they are facing.

Both are accused of being part of the group of people who were responsible for processing the false documents that would have reached Ronaldo and Roberto de Assis Moreira through the Paraguayan businesswoman Dalía López, accused and a fugitive from Justice.

López, prosecuted for the same charges, was the one who promoted Ronaldinho’s visit to Asunción on March 4 to promote a free assistance program for children in vulnerable situations in Paraguay.

Investigators point to the businesswoman as the alleged head of a network dedicated to “facilitating the preparation and use of false identity documents and passports.” The Assis Moreira spent a month in preventive detention in a police station that serves as a jail until a judge granted them house arrest after posting bail of $ 1.6 million.

The brothers comply with this alternative measure in a hotel in the center of Asunción under police custody and with the prohibition to leave Paraguay.

