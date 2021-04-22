The Prosecutor’s Office denounces Vox and asks for the immediate withdrawal of its xenophobic poster on the ores

Monastery is preening itself between posters and more posters on its lectern (Photo: EFE / Juanjo Martín)

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has filed a complaint against Vox before a Madrid court for a hate crime in relation to the xenophobic electoral poster against the Menas and has requested its withdrawal “as soon as possible.”

The decision of the Public Ministry comes two days after an investigation began against the image used by the extreme right in its 4-M campaign, as requested by the Government and political forces such as Más Madrid or Podemos.

The body has written to Court No. 53 of Madrid to denounce this poster and demand its immediate precautionary removal from Puerta del Sol as well as from all those spaces where it appears.

The poster affirms that an ore “costs” 4,700 euros per month and compares it with the 426 that “your grandmother” receives from a pension, in an attempt to blame the less unaccompanied and criticize its supposed high cost. However, the figures provided by Vox are false.

The poster conveys “a prejudiced physical image of the minor as a foreign, violent and criminal person” Written by the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office

The Office of the Prosecutor believes that it “transfers not only the supposed economic amount that the maintenance of an unaccompanied foreign minor compared to that of a pensioner is transferred, thus questioning his ethical and legal character, but also a prejudicial physical image of the minor as a foreign person , violent and criminal ”.

The hoax arrived at the 4-M electoral debate

Despite his deception with the data, Abascal’s party insisted on using it as an electoral resource and his Madrid candidate, Rocío Monasterio, showed it on camera during the debate on Wednesday.

“The item of 4,700 euros does not go to minors, but to expenses such as facilities or salaries of professionals who work in these centers, but to expenses such as facilities or salaries of teachers …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.