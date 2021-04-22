The Prosecutor’s Office denounces the Vox cartel against migrant minors for a possible hate crime and asks for its withdrawal

The proceedings that the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office opened ex officio last Tuesday against the Vox 4-M electoral poster in which the pension of a retired woman was compared with the supposed cost of maintaining a place for an unaccompanied foreign minor (which is called by the acronym ‘mena’) have ended up in a complaint before a Court of Instruction in Madrid.

This was pointed out this Thursday by the Prosecutor’s Office, which in a statement indicates that it sees in the Vox message a possible hate crime and demands that it be removed from the Sol station, where it was installed last Tuesday, “in the shortest possible time.”

The complaint from the public prosecutor has been presented this Thursday before the 53rd Court of Instruction in Madrid. Among other aspects, the Prosecutor’s Office believes that in Vox’s electoral message “not only the alleged economic amount that the maintenance of an unaccompanied foreign minor compared to that of a pensioner is transferred, thus questioning its ethical and legal character, but also a prejudicial physical image of the minor as a foreign, violent and criminal person “.

The installation of this poster provoked the unanimous rejection of the entire parliamentary arch and numerous social organizations, but Vox maintains that the situation evidenced by electoral advertising is true, although the Community of Madrid has qualified the figures, and insists that it will reiterate the message. Thus, the deputy Javier Ortega Smith has warned this Thursday in Congress that his party will continue to display posters that, according to him, denounce “the truth” of what illegal immigration costs Spaniards.

“Not only will we continue to do so, but I can see that it bothers you a lot that Let’s put in evidence what illegal immigration costs us Spaniards and how much is despised and how little is spent, for example, on widows and young Spaniards “, has responded to the deputy of United We Can Ismael Cortés, who has criticized the Vox cartel.

Expansion will follow.