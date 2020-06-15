Video Courtesy of .

Fulton Atlanta District Attorney Paul Howard has claimed that Rayshard Brooks’ death from shooting by a police officer « seems unacceptable. » The Brooks case, shot by an agent who had had a laser removed, joins that of George Floyd, who died strangled during an arrest in Minneapolis.

The video recorded by a passerby shows how Brooks struggles with two police officers and runs away after taking the laser from one of them, Garrett Rolfe. While running, Brooks shoots the laser and that’s when Rolfe shoots him with his pistol.

Protests over the death of Rayshard Brooks during a police arrest in Atlanta

« It does not appear that he was a threat to anyone. The fact that the situation worsened until his death seems excessive, » Howard said in statements to CNN.

The decision on whether to press charges against the agent will be made « around Wednesday. » You could be charged with murder, aggravated murder, or willful manslaughter. Rolfe was expelled from the body on Saturday, according to police spokesman Carlos Campos.

Brooks had apparently fallen asleep inside his car on one step to order a Wendy’s burger joint. The agents’ camera recording shows Brooks standing before the agents in the parking lot, calm. He himself confirmed that he had drunk « a glass and a half » while cooperating with the agents, who asked them to let him park his car there and walk to his sister’s house.

Officers confirmed that he was intoxicated with a breathalyzer test, but when one of the officers tried to put the handcuffs on him, Brooks shook himself and all three ended up on the ground. He ran away after removing the laser from a police officer and after shooting him on the run, the agent unloaded his pistol. Brooks was transferred to a hospital, but was unable to survive.