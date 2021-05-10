The Prosecutor’s Office complains against Rocío Monasterio for documentary falsification

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office will present a complaint against the Vox spokesperson in the Community Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, for an alleged crime of documentary falsification for the alleged forgery of a work visa from the Madrid Surveyors Association.

Fiscal sources have confirmed the filing of this complaint, advanced by El Mundo, as a result of the research you have carried out in the last year after a complaint filed by Más Madrid.

The Public Ministry has presented the complaint before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, given the degree that Monastery enjoys due to its status as a regional deputy.

More Madrid denounced that Monastery processed in 2011 and 2016 licenses with a forged visa from the Association of SurveyorsIt was from 2005 and it corresponded to the project of the reform of a ‘loft’ owned by the presenter Arturo Valls endorsed by another person.

The councilor of Más Madrid José Manuel Calvo -now in Recupera Madrid- recalled before presenting the complaint that the alleged crimes that occurred before 2016 would have prescribed, but not so the one he would have committed that year when applying for a license with a photocopy of the 2005 visa.

After knowing the presentation of the complaint, Más Madrid has stressed that it is a “good news” confirming that the indications that it was a “irregular practice” they were “clear”, despite “the lack of political will of the Community and the City Council to study the matter and learn the truth.”

Likewise, it has trusted that “go to the end in the judicial case and that, from the political sphere, responsibilities are also assumed “.