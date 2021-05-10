The Prosecutor’s Office complains against Monasterio (Vox) for falsehood in public document

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that it is going to file a complaint against the Vox spokesperson in the region, Rocío Monastery, for falsehood in public document, in relation to the falsification of a visa from the College of Surveyors and Technical Architects which he presented to the Madrid City Council in 2016, in the process of reforming a house that his studio, Monasterio y Asociados, was running.

The public prosecutor has filed the complaint before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, due to the increase that Monastery enjoys due to its status as an autonomous deputy, as Efe explains.

The proceedings date back to March 2020, when the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation after a complaint filed by Más Madrid before the publication in El País that, according to the Association of Surveyors, Monastery had been reproducing in the proceedings before the City Council 2005 visa that corresponded to a rigger without her knowing, to obtain licenses in 2011 and 2016.

The councilor of Más Madrid José Manuel Calvo, currently in Recupera Madrid, recalled before presenting the complaint that the alleged crimes that occurred before 2016 would have prescribed, but not so the one who would have committed that year when applying for a license with a photocopy of the 2005 visa.

In a message on his Twitter account, Monastery came up against the publication of the scandal defending that “providing the City Council with copies of a file from 15 years ago in 2016 is not falsifying a visa. It is complying with what they ask you. To falsify it would be to contribute something different.” The fact was that the 2005 visa was signed by a rigger who was not her and there was thus no manipulation or falsehood.

After hearing the presentation of the complaint, Más Madrid has stressed that it is “good news” that confirms that the indications that it was an “irregular practice” were “clear”, despite “the lack of political will from the Community and the City Council for studying the matter and knowing the truth. “