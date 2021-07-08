The Prosecutor’s Office asks to impute the treasurer and the manager of Podemos in the ‘nanny’ case

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, this Wednesday, in Soria. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The Prosecutor’s Office has requested this Thursday the judge to charge the treasurer and the manager of Podemos, Daniel de Frutos and Esther del Val respectively, in the well-known ‘nanny’ case. In addition, he opposes the former second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, being called as an under investigation.

The magistrate José María Escribano agreed in April to initiate preliminary proceedings against the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, for, allegedly, having used an adviser to the Ministry, Teresa Arévalo, as a babysitter for her children.

Montero’s advisor declares next week as investigated

Precisely next week, on Wednesday July 14, the advisor declares as investigated before the judge, whose criminal record has been requested. As witnesses, he has called the manager, the treasurer and the security officer of Podemos, Rocío Esther Val, Daniel de Frutos and Víctor Martins, respectively, on the 19th of that same month.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests in a report dated June 25 the imputation of both since both in the case of the electoral crime (for expenses for their own benefit paid with electoral money) and in that of unfair administration, they “were the ones who ordered the payment and therefore, and, in their guarantee they must be heard as investigated ”. Set the appearance for July 14.

