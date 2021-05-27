The Prosecutor’s Office asks to disqualify Torra for the case of the yellow ties

The former president of the Generalitat, Joaquim Torra (Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images)

The Prosecutor’s Office requests a year and eight months of disqualification and a fine of 30,000 euros for the former Catalan president Quim Torra in his second case for disobedience, for ignoring an order from the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) to remove a banner with a yellow ribbon of the Generalitat.

In its letter, the Public Ministry accuses Torra of disobedience for his “defiant breach” of the ultimatum that the TSJC gave him on September 23, 2019 to remove from the Palau a banner calling for the freedom of “political prisoners and exiles.” , with a yellow bow.

Torra left the Presidency of the Generalitat in September 2020 after being sentenced to a year and a half of disqualification for disobedience, in that case for ignoring an order from the Electoral Board that ordered him to remove the banners supporting politicians imprisoned from public buildings. in electoral period.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.