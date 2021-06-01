The Prosecutor’s Office asks for two years in prison for Cascos for charging Foro Asturias personal expenses worth 5,550 euros

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Principality of Asturias requests two years in prison for the promoter of the Foro Asturias party and former president of the Principality of Asturias, Francisco Alvarez-Helmets, for a continuing crime of misappropriation, considering that he charged the accounts of the political formation personal expenses worth 5,550 euros.

The indictment of the Public Prosecutor’s Office has already been presented in the Court in charge of the investigation of the procedure, the Court of Instruction number 2 of Oviedo. By way of civil liability, the Public Prosecutor requests that the accused compensate Foro Asturias with 5,550.51 euros for the appropriate money, plus the corresponding legal interest.

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the accused held various positions of relevance in the political party Foro Asturias de Ciudadanos (FAC) since its constitution, in February 2011.

In the months immediately prior to the constitution of this party, the defendant received a professional offer, aimed at leading a political project, for which, in addition to an alignment in that project, a remuneration in exchange for exclusive dedication. Facilities to maintain their residence in Madrid and to exercise the visitation regime with their children (which included accommodation 2 in Asturias, trips with or without a driver, expenses inherent to the trip, etc.).

And decision-making capacity regarding how to exercise political activity and freedom to execute economic expenses inherent to the party in the territory considered (although subject to subsequent control).

This economic offer in no case did it include personal expenses, Free disposition expenses without subject to party authorization, or meal expenses not related to political activity. Once the professional offer was accepted, the defendant was appointed president of the party from its first congress, which took place on March 5, 2011, and until March 14, 2015, when he became Secretary General, until November 15, 2019. However, since the constitution, was the person of reference in the training, the absolute leader and the person who last made all the decisions in it, maintains the Public Ministry.

Expenditure authorization system

In the public accusation brief, the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that in the party, from its origin, no treasurer had been appointed, and the executive committee, as the organ of maximum relevance in its operation, focused mainly on political activity, delegating such a de facto economic function and disregarding the system offered to the highest figure of the formation.

In reality, criteria of trust and personal responsibility were established in the use of the party economic resources, added to the existence of audit by the Court of Accounts (which was limited to larger aspects and did not analyze the expenditure system).

To this was added the existence of a procedure based on trust, made up of certain people who de facto exercised the management and control of spending, although, since they did not hold the function of treasurer, their work focused on the correct formal functioning , unsupervised opportunity or expense correction. It was, therefore, personnel with powers to pay expenses but not to control them and who, after managing them, passed them to a supposed filter of signature and authorization, which was automatic, based on trust and orphan of any qualification on the provenance or inadmissibility of the charges.

Personal expenses

For the Prosecutor’s Office, the accused was “fully knowledgeable” of this system of payment of the supporting documents that he sent and kept the same as the head of the party and member of the directive commission (because not in vain was he the main beneficiary of it).

“The accused used this system to charge the party a series of expenses not related to his political activity, of a personal nature, his own or his relatives, using the party’s resources as their own“, says the writing.

“And in this way he diverted certain amounts to his personal assets or those of his related persons. Thus, between May 15, 2011 and October 16, 2017, the defendant charged the party’s accounts with personal expenses, not related to his political activity, totaling the amount of 5,550.51 euros, “he adds.

Such expenses are constituted, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, by the following: “Expenses of the Attorney for a previous political matter related to another political party and Attorney for a personal matter; psychotechnical for an arms card; shoes; four trips to the town of A Coruña and hotel and food expenses, his father-in-law’s hotel; food orders at private homes and on behalf of relatives; video console games; four AVE train tickets for their children; five tickets for the ‘Davis Cup’, two tickets for the Thyssen Museum and two tickets for the Prado Museum; full bed, consisting of a mattress, legs and a sofa and restaurant expenses in summer resorts, as well as other fast food establishments “.