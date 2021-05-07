The Prosecutor’s Office asks for nine years in prison for Jordi Pujol and between eight and 29 for his children

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has presented this Friday the brief of qualification of the case against the Pujol family, with which calls for nine years in prison for the former president of the Generalitat for crimes of illicit association and money laundering, and between eight and 29 for his seven children and for the wife of his first-born, Mercè Gironés.

Specifically, they are requests for 29 years in prison for Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, 17 for Mercè Gironés, 14 for Josep, and eight for Pere, Oleguer, Oriol, Mireia and Marta. It also asks for five years in prison for the 10 investigated businessmen.

As reported by the State Attorney General’s Office in a statement, Anti-corruption has already addressed its brief of provisional conclusions to the National High Court where you claim these prison sentences and millionaire fines for the family in this case, for which the former president and his seven children will go to trial.

Precisely this Friday it was known that the wife of the former Catalan president, Marta Ferrusola, will not be among the accused the judge having archived the proceedings with respect to her due to the dementia she suffers.

Apart from the aforementioned crimes, the Prosecutor’s Office also accuses falsification in commercial document, crimes against the Public Treasury and execution frustration.