The Prosecutor’s Office asks for 6 months in jail and disqualification for Alberto Rodríguez (Podemos)

The Secretary of Organization and deputy of United We Can Alberto Rodríguez (Photo: EFE)

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court requests a sentence of 6 months in prison, disqualification from passive suffrage for the time of sentence and a fine of 180 euros for the Secretary of Organization and deputy of United We Can Alberto Rodríguez for the alleged crime of attack against an agent of the authority; as well as a compensation of 250 euros for the policeman who he allegedly kicked during a protest in La Laguna (Tenerife) in 2014.

The events brought before the Supreme Court, given Rodríguez’s status as a gauge, occurred on January 25, 2014 in La Laguna (Tenerife) on the occasion of a demonstration against then-Minister José Ignacio Wert during which the current parliamentarian allegedly kicked to an agent.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Alberto Rodríguez sweeps by explaining in a minute the situation of thousands of Spaniards

The Supreme Court prosecutes Alberto Rodríguez (Podemos) for beating a policeman

Podemos is preparing to relieve Iglesias: it will hold its IV Citizen Assembly between June 6 and 13

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.