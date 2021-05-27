The Prosecutor’s Office appeals the file of the cause of the tribute to the Blue Division in which anti-Semitic proclamations were launched

The Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has appealed, on appeal to the Provincial Court, the order of the judge who agreed to the provisional dismissal and file of the case opened as a result of a tribute to the Blue Division held on February 13 around the La Almudena cemetery where anti-Semitic proclamations were launched.

As reported by this body, the representative of the Public Ministry requests in his letter that the judge’s decision be revoked “because he considers that the existence of a criminal offense cannot be ruled out without having carried out any investigation“, and insists that during the act expressions constituting a hate crime were pronounced when the condition of” enemy “is attributed to an entire people” who were victims of genocide in the framework of the Second World War. “

At the end of last February, the Cyberodio section of the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office began ex officio criminal investigation proceedings for these facts where the practice of a series of tests “conducive to determining, clarifying and specifying the alleged criminal acts” was proposed.

The subsequent presentation of the corresponding complaint included the expressions made by the MIMP speaker during the concentration. “It is our supreme obligation to fight for Spain and to fight for a Europe now weak and liquidated by the enemy.. The enemy who will always be the same, although with different masks: the Jew. Because there is nothing more certain than this statement. The Jew is the culprit, the Jew is the culprit and the Blue Division fought for it. He wanted to rid the world of communism, of a Jewish invention destined to confront the workers and put an end to the ideal of nations, “he said verbatim.

These manifestations are not, in the judgment of the magistrate, constituting a crime. However, the Prosecutor’s Office understands that the weighting of the affected legal assets “it cannot be done without prior investigation that rules out concurrency of the other criminal figures protected in the 510 of the CP, which is perfectly compatible with the ideological freedom and freedom of expression of the denounced “.

Furthermore, remember that the constitutionally recognized rights of every person are not absolute, indicating that “prejudice, bigotry and hatred, like thought, they cannot be forbidden by integrating the sphere of the most absolute intimacy of each human being “.

“What is criminalizable is determined externalization of these feelings, emotions or thoughts when this damages the dignity of another person or group of people “, he exposes.

In her appeal to the Provincial Court, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office refers to the fact that, “in these cases,” the jurisdictional function consists of assessing, “taking into account the concurrent circumstances,” whether the conduct being prosecuted constitutes the unlawful exercise of the right to freedom of expression “and, consequently, is justified by the prevailing value of freedom“, or if, on the contrary, the expression is” an attack “on the rights and dignity of the persons to whom it refers.

The Prosecutor’s Office also insists that the protection “expresses” that the criminal legislator has granted to the Jewish people “responds precisely to the fact that anti-Semitism is at the origin of the conception of hate crime, establishing itself as a requirement not only moral but normative, to typify certain behaviors to eradicate and prevent discrimination after the recent history of the Second World War “.

In this sense, he adds that not knowing that these speeches had their roots in a certain political ideology based on the supremacy of the Aryan race “is denying history”. Finally, it emphasizes that ideology is a “free personal choice” but that for the purposes of opening an investigation for hate crime “it can constitute a polarizing factor that serves to infer, together with others, the concurrence of crime.”

Thus, he explains that it is not “trivial” to investigate the ideology of the accused, since “In the Nazi regime, Jews were considered an inferior race, Their exclusion was strengthened under the protection of the aversion to this people based on religion and culminated in their elimination in concentration camps, and this hidden idea of ​​race superiority and aversion to the Jewish people underlies extreme right-wing ideologies. “