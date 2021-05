The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) to approve the two restrictions proposed by the Government when the state of alarm subsides next Sunday, May 9.

These measures to fight the Covid are the prohibition of meetings of more than six people and limit the capacity to 50% in religious events.

The Generalitat is not conducive to maintaining the night curfew at this time or the perimeter confinement of autonomy.