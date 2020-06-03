The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has asked6 months in prison and a fine of more than half a million eurosagainst the Spanish-Brazilian footballer of Atlético de MadridDiego da Costafor an alleged crime against the Treasury.

The Second Section of the Provincial Court of Madrid has scheduled the trial for this Thursday, from 10 am, the Prosecutor’s Office has informed.

The defendant, without a criminal record, signed a federative contract with the Madrid club in 2013 with effect until July 2018. On June 13, 2014, he formalized balance settlement and settlement of that contract, regulating the conditions and ends forbe transferred to Chelsea FC.

To this end, both teams agreed to transfer the player, who signed the new contract until July 2019 with agross remuneration of 10,021,000 euros per season. The defendant moved his residence to the United Kingdom on July 20, 2014, thus having the status of tax resident in Spain in that year.

On the other hand, on November 6, 2013 the company Mutisports & Image Management Limited, owner of theimage rightsof the footballer, had signed a contract by which he transferred them to the mercantile Players Image, in force from January 2014 to December of that year and for which the first one received in February and April 2014, following the letter of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The defendant signed in January 2014 a private contract to transfer the player’s image rights to the entitySertora Investments Ltd, domiciled in the British Virgin Islands for an amount of 1 euro per year, worldwide and valid until January 1, 2024, which was subsequently rectified, entering the remuneration of 1 US dollar.

The next day it was signeda private contract for the transfer of image rightsof the player between Sertora Investment Ltd. and Chaland Limited, domiciled in Ireland, with the stipulated remuneration the difference between all the income received by the transferee less the income from management and administration of rights, worldwide except UK, and valid until 1 January 2024.

Again, on that day, the player’s image rights transfer agreement was formalized between the companies Chaland Limited and Mutisports & Image Management Limited, domiciled in Ireland, in order to contact Adidas International Marketing BV, the remuneration stipulated in difference between all income received by the assignee minus the rights management and administration income, worldwide except the United Kingdom, and valid until January 1, 2024.In January 2014, an image rights assignment contract was formalizedbetween the entity Mutisports and Adidas valid until December 31, 2020 and worldwide, in which fixed and variable remunerations were established in favor of the accused.

In 2015, a private contract for the use of image rights was also signed between Investments Ltd. and Stylebright Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom, with effect from 21 July 2014, excluding the contract signed betweenMutisports and Adidas, with a remuneration of $ 1, scope limited to the United Kingdom and valid until July 1, 2019, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

When in 2014 Diego Costa signed an employment contract with Chelsea, valid until July 2019, a clause was introduced that regulated the club’s intention to enter into executive agreements with companies that own the player’s image rights, paying for it . In development of this agreement, two private contracts forTransfer of player image rights on June 30, 2016 and October 24, 2016.

The first of these between the companies Chaland Limited and the English football club, with effect from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2016, worldwide excluding the United Kingdom, under which the club would pay the society an exclusive license to use, develop and exploit the image rights of the player. On October 24, 2016 between the companyStylebrightand the English club, with effect from July 21, 2014 and valid until June 30, 2016, with scope limited to the United Kingdom and content identical to the previous one.

Finally, on an undetermined date, the companyPolaris, holder of the player’s image rights, promptly assigned to Panini Americana Inc those rights for which he paid US $ 15,000 upon receipt byPanini1,000 cards / stickers signed by the footballer in 2014.

The companies Sertora Investments Ltd., domiciled in the Virgin Islands, Chaland Limited and, whose domicile coincides with that of the companies Mutisports & Image Management Limited and Polaris Sports Limited, and Stylebriht Limited were apparent assignees of the defendant’s image rights, since He himself held control of the company Sertora Investments Ltd., being its beneficial owner and transferring its rights to Chaland Limited and this to Stylebright Limited,whose sole shareholder was the accused.

When on June 30, 2015, the defendant filed the Personal Income Tax declaration for the 2014 financial year, “motivated by an intention to obtain an illicit tax benefit,he omitted in his work returnsthe amount corresponding to the remuneration paid by the Chelsea FC club amounting to 5,150,622.39 euros, knowing that they were subject to remuneration in Spain; as well as 1,371,098.31 euros corresponding to income obtained from the exploitation of his image rights, directly by him or through those interposed companies in order to make those benefits opaque. “

Conclusions

For the Prosecutor’s Office, the previous behaviors developed by the accusedcaused damage to the Public Treasury,taking into account all the tax concepts that have been the subject of the criminal proceeding, of 1,014,416.76 euros. By order issued on June 11, 2019, previous proceedings were initiated for these events, the footballer was summoned by court to testify as an investigator.

On the following August 8, the accused entered the public coffers 1,142,888.51 euros, thus satisfying the tax debt. Heard in a statement at the courthouse on October 4, 2019, he acknowledged the facts, which constitute a crime against the Public Treasury.

For all these reasons, the Prosecutor’s Office asks the defendant for this crime related to the 2014 Personal Income Tax to be sentenced to six months in prison, withspecial disqualification for the exercise of the right to passive suffrageduring the time of the sentence, a fine of 507,208.38 euros with personal responsibility in case of non-payment of a month, and the loss of the right to obtain incentives or fiscal or Social Security aid for one year.

The Prosecutor and the defense of the accused, in accordance with the provisions of article 88 of the Penal Code, in the current wording at the time of the facts, are interested inthe replacement of the custodial sentence imposed by a twelve-month fine with a daily fee of 100 euros, concludes the Fiscal Ministry.

