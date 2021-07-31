The Prosecutor asks citizens to tell about criminal behavior behind the wheel this holidays

Increase in claims

Updated Thursday, July 29, 2021 – 11:23

Prosecutor Bartolom Vargas fears that speeding crimes, the main cause of fatal accidents, will increase this summer

The Attorney General for Road Safety, Bartolom Vargas, has issued an official letter to the General Directorate of Traffic in which he urges multiply speed, alcohol and drug controls, but the novelty is his appeal to citizens, drivers, to report irregular behavior to the police they watch on the road.

Vargas is feared May this summer be tragic and therefore takes a determination that he had never displayed before: the call on citizens to denounce those drivers who go at very high speeds, harass other drivers from behind or carry their vehicles in a dangerous way for the rest of the users of the public road.

Vargas stated in an appearance before journalists that “citizen collaboration is a legal, ethical and moral duty, the driver who perceives that a tragedy is going to occur must notify the traffic officers. All drivers are in the same boat and a summer with 91 million trips can create a huge risk for all of us“.

The Road Safety Prosecutor specified that overtaking at very high speed, constant lane change or harassment of a driver who is in his lane at the limit of the allowed speed may be subject to reporting to the Traffic officers after taking the license plate.

The Prosecutor’s Office will be “very vigilant”, in continuous connection with the Traffic agents. “We are all mobilized to continue each day of August and solve the doubts that the police and authorities have“added Bartolom Vargas.

Upward crime curve

The data draw an ascending curve of crimes and deaths that justifies that the Prosecutor turn on the alarms and ask for help from the citizens “without undermining the great work carried out by the DGT,” he said. High speed offenses were close to doubling in 2020 compared to the previous year, despite the pandemic.

Those in charge of studying accident data very directly relate traffic accidents, the number of deaths and seriously injured to speeding that has become a habit for many occupants of the public road.

The 889 drivers reported for crimes included in article 379.1 of the Penal Code (excess of 60 km on urban roads and 80 on interurban) in 2019 became 1,562 in the year of the greatest lockdowns, which is explained by the summer ‘stampede’ after the end of the confinement and the so-called ‘new normal’. The crimes specified in article 380 procedures went from 2.009 to 2.050.

“The proliferation of these criminal offenses is a prelude to a greater accident rate,” he assures the Prosecutor, who corroborates the DGT report, according to which criminal offenses have surpassed administrative offenses for the first time. The accusations for road crimes in 2020 constituted 30% of those evacuated by the Prosecutor’s Office in any type of crime.

“Drivers are protagonists this summer”Vargas said about the need for them to collaborate with road safety. He did not want to delve too deeply into the psychosociological causes of the rise in bad habits, clinging to the statistical evidence that “the number of drivers who do not respect the rules has grown” and in which “an underlying fund of disrespect“to the rest of the citizen.

Mortality on the rise

In that period, according to Bartolom Vargas’ office, the accident rate soared. In the period comprised Between June 21 and July 22, 2020 there were 110 deaths within 24 hours on interurban routes, This represented a slight increase of 1% compared to the same period of 2019, in which the number of deaths was 109, despite the fact that, according to the DGT, that month of July the traffic levels were below the previous year, a 7% on weekdays and 22% on weekends.

This antecedent puts the Prosecutor on guard. Bartolom Vargas wants “avoid at all costs that the accident rate continues to rise in these coming weeks of great increase in mobility and a time that should be of joy becomes tragic. We have suffered enough already. “

Convictions and prisoners

Road safety crimes have led to 66,648 court convictions in 2020, 31% of the total of all kinds of crimes. Of these, 42,448 dictate the withdrawal of the driving license, 46,000 fines and 18,877 jobs for the community. Penitentiary Institutions counted 848 prisoners for road crimes in 2019, 887 at the end of 2020 and 970 as of July 15, 2021. Another curve that does not go down.

Catalonia, with 9,461 shows a worrying increase of 1,344 convictions compared to the previous year, while the trials in Madrid they ended up with 10,451 convictions, 97 more than in the previous year. In Andalusian They were notably reduced (3,375 less), but it is still the community with the highest number of convicted for crimes against road safety, 12,074.

