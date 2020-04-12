In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal prosecutor of Dolores Juan Pablo Curi requested to send the false lawyer to oral trial for unlawful association and extortion Marcelo D’Alessio, along with two former Buenos Aires police officers, a former spy and a prosecutor among other defendants, as revealed to Infobae judicial sources. This is the case on which the president focused Alberto Fernández and the vice president Cristina Kirchner, because they exhibited it as a sample of how the intelligence services work in Justice.

Currently there are four people detained in the case and the Chamber of Mar del Plata itself called to speed up the oral trial process, despite the fact that the case still has edges on which no progress was made and the Public Ministry and other defendants question that the cause continue settling in Dolores and not in Comodoro Py.

At the end of last year, Ramos Padilla ran to the accusers to express their opinion on whether this first part of the case could go to trial. Some complainants agreed, others disagreed. However, now it was the turn of the Public Ministry.

As indicated by judicial sources to Infobae, the prosecutor Curi asked this week to face the bench Marcelo D’Alessio, the ex-police Ricardo Oscar Bogoliuk and Norberto Aníbal Degastaldi, the former intelligence agent Rolando Hugo Barreiro, the prosecutor of Mercedes suspended Juan Ignacio Bidone, the foreign trade advisor Carlos Alberto Liñani and Eduardo Ariel Menchi, who was moving as custodian of the false lawyer. In the case, D’Alessio, Barreiro and Bogoliuk are in prison, while Degastaldi obtained house arrest.

At the discretion of the Public Ministry, it is proven at this stage that they all formed part of an illicit association, in a stable manner over time and through an organized structure in which each one had a defined role that they were willing to execute when they were necessary”. From that gang, it was argued, they carried out “multiple criminal plans” related to “extortion and coercive maneuvers in order to illegally obtain economic returns or to try to get victims to give a statement in a targeted manner in the framework of some judicial case or , well, before a journalist or in some media “. The gang, he argued, ran from mid-2016 to February 2019, when D’Alessio was detained.

The prosecutor spoke of the extortions to the businessman Pedro Etchebest, who originated the complaint after filming and recording D’Alessio. But also to Pablo Barreiro, son of a Kirchner family adviser who was detained for the cause of the notebooks; and of Diego Vestillero, an entrepreneur linked to the so-called container mafia. In the case of Barreiro, the influence peddling figure was also applied.

It included “coercion” on Gonzalo Brusa Dovat, a former director of the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, and the attempt by a camera to hide the lawyer José Manuel Ubeira, defender of Federico Elaskar and former Yaciretá director Oscar Thomas.

Lastly, Curi promoted that the espionage maneuvers that took place around the cases known as “Iran Terrorism”, “be aired in oral and public debate.”Operation Fantino“- the alleged reports about journalists from the Animal Loose program that D’Alessio had on his computer- and the “Operation Jaitt”, a kind of counterintelligence that was wanted to be done on the deceased model after her presence in a program of Mirtha Legrand in March 2019.

The D’Alessio case began in January 2019, when the businessman Pedro Etchebest assured that the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio had warned him that he had been charged by a repentant in the cause of the notebooks and asked for $ 300,000 to “help him ” According to the description made by the prosecutor Curi in the request for elevation to trial, D’Alessio showed him details of his companies, their activities and his migratory movements – obtained by Bidone – while indicating that a report was arriving from the United States to the Prosecutor’s office that mentioned it. It also showed him exchanges of communications that the prosecutor of the case of the notebooks maintained.

The false lawyer coordinated a meeting in Pinamar with the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli that took place on January 8. Etchebest witnessed it from afar. He also filmed it. On January 17, Etchebest paid $ 100,000 at a hotel in Puerto Madero, the next day another $ 5,000 at the Selquet tearoom, and they arranged a new meeting to pay $ 200,000. The meeting did not take place. The complaint was filed in the federal courts in Dolores.

When D’Alessio had to testify, he said that it was all “a bed” and that he was carrying out an “operation” that Bogoliuk had entrusted to him. In return they promised to name him AFI’s director of Complex Affairs. He spoke of a certain “Pablo”. According to prosecutor Curi, “the maneuver to the detriment of Etchebest was planned and carried out by D’Alessio, together with Bogoliuk and Degastaldi.” The immigration data was provided by the prosecutor Bidone. Liñani was in charge of the extortions to Barreiro and Vestillero, and Menchi moved next to D’Alessio as a sort of custodian.

The raid on D’Alessio’s home in the first days of February turned the investigation around. It was when Judge Ramos Padilla found weapons, communications equipment and a string of folders and documents that accounted for a spy network of political, journalistic, businessman and judicial scope.

In addition to the accusations on Etchebest – which is the focus of D’Alessio and Stornelli’s defenses, by seeking to discredit them by emphasizing the complainant – the prosecutor Curi also asked to bring to trial other facts that, in his opinion , are in this stage proven, although he pointed to continue deepening the proceedings.

“The investigation must continue regarding other maneuvers detected within the criminal organization in relation to which there are still pending evidence measures,” Curi warned.

He also pointed out that it is necessary to define the procedural situation of defendants who were investigated and have lack of merit. Among those cases, the name of Leonardo Fariña. For a second stage, it still remains to move forward on more maneuvers such as money laundering, the so-called Andujar operation and the operation of a money table. And he added that a response to different measures that he requested is pending, such as the interlinking of telecommunications data of the investigated people, voice expert opinions and the evaluation of manipulation maneuvers in the messages of D’Alessio’s phones.

In this scenario, it remains to specify what will happen to others who were accused by the judge, such as the former deputy Lilita Carrió or the legislator Paula Olivetto, indicated judicial sources. Or an AFI executive who has already voluntarily appeared on the record, Pablo Pinamonti, to give your version of events. The former detained policemen, Barreiro and D’Alessio himself had pointed towards him.

“The present requirement of elevation to partial trial must be formulated primarily because the existence of persons deprived of their liberty deserves that their situation be definitively defined with the greatest haste in the case and it will be in the oral stage where it will be possible to debate with more comprehensive evidence collected in this instance, “added the prosecution. The judge will now ask the defenses if they think the investigation is complete and will define whether to sign the elevation to oral trial.

The elevation request was partial because an investigation is still ongoing. Besides, the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata has not yet reviewed the prosecutions against the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli and the journalist Daniel Santoro, to define whether to confirm or revoke them. That is why they do not form the list of those sent to oral trial.

On November 13, D’Alessio asked to testify as repentant. The prosecutor sealed an agreement with the detainee to become a defendant-collaborator for some facts that he told. However, Ramos Padilla rejected the last day of 2019 to make him repentant. Had he succeeded, D’Alessio would have guaranteed himself a lower sentence than he will receive if found guilty.