The prosecution has not proven Chauvin’s guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt”

15 minutes. The defense of the former police agent, Derek Chauvin, accused of killing the African-American George Floyd by asphyxia, assured this Monday that the Prosecutor’s Office has not been able to prove his guilt.

Floyd lost his life on May 25, 2020 when 4 agents tried to arrest him for having used a counterfeit bill to pay at a store. During your arrest, Chauvin pinned him to the ground by pressing his knee against his neck, until he stopped breathing.

In his closing arguments, Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, recalled his client’s presumption of innocence. He also pointed out that the work of the Minnesota State Prosecutor’s Office is to prove “that he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” and “he has not succeeded.”

The lawyer asked the jury to consider the information Chauvin received before arriving on the scene. Also, ask yourself how a “reasonable cop” should react to the situation.

Floyd’s death triggered the largest wave of protests and race riots in decades in the United States (USA). It happened when the videos of passersby who recorded how Chauvin went viral pressed his knee to the victim’s neck, who complained several times that he couldn’t breathe.

According to the logs of the calls from May 25, 2020, the person who alerted the Floyd incident told police that a man about 1.83 meters tall “provided a false ($ 20) bill” and “looked like under the influence “of alcohol or drugs.

Process Summit

This Monday, the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense presented their versions of what happened for the last time before a jury made up of 14 people. However, there will be 12 who will deliberate and dictate the verdict.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the jurors will isolate themselves and lock themselves in a hotel to review all the evidence presented at trial and reach a sentence.

Throughout the trial, which began on March 29, the prosecution argued that Floyd died of suffocation caused by pressure on Chauvin’s knee. While, the defense argued that his death was due to other reasons, such as underlying diseases, high blood pressure, opiate use and the stress of the moment, among others.

The ex-agent is charged with the crimes of murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

Since he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years imprisonment for the first 2 charges and 4 years in prison for the third.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.