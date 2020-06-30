72 percent of B2B marketing professionals consider webinars the best tool for generating high-quality leads.

A point in favor that podcasts present is that they allow them to generate leads constantly.

Both webinars and podcasts have become highly popular formats amid the isolation caused by the pandemic. Thousands of brands and companies have taken it upon themselves to leverage them to drive the fulfillment of their objectives and there is an expectation that they will continue to be used as long as the so-called “new normal” lasts. And there is data that supports their effectiveness, for example, in the case of webinars, the Outgrow firm points out that 72 percent of marketing professionals in the B2B segment consider them the best tool for generating high-quality leads . However, you should know that just as there are benefits, they also have negative aspects that accompany them. In this regard, this time we highlight what are the pros and cons of both formats so that you can better evaluate them if you want to add them.

Pros and cons of webinars

According to information compiled by Social Media Today, in the case of webinars there are at least 9 benefits that can be highlighted by leveraging the format for content development and the fulfillment of marketing objectives.

1. First of all highlights that webinars help remember things because of the way the materials are presented.

2. In relation to the previous point, it stands out that a webinar allows you to leverage formats such as video, audio and slides or slides for better visual learning for the audience.

3. As a third important benefit is the fact that they allow interaction with the audience, which is conveniently generated in real time. It can be understood as a form of group video call where there is a person who speaks but there is also space so that communication is not only one-way.

4. Regarding the previous point, as a fourth point in favor, people or the audience can ask questions in real time.

5. Fifth is the fact that, according to the source, they make it possible to attract relevant audiences that may be inclined to listen to the brand or company.

6. Another interesting option that they enable is that with them it is possible to generate pre-recorded materials to be programmed regularly.

7. Approaching the end highlights that webinars have an important retention capacity, the average visit time for a webinar is 56 minutes.

8. They are also considered important in terms of the conversion rate they present for registrations and assists, this reaches 55 percent.

9. Finally, highlights that 70 percent of webinars end up offering tools for attendees so they can interact.

In the case of points against, there are only 2 that can be pointed out in this regard. According to the source, these are the following:

1. The first is the amount of time it can take to prepare them, especially considering how long they can last.

2. As a second point against is the fact that people can not skip sections or advance parts in webinars.

Pros and cons of podcasts

Going to the podcast section, it is also possible to highlight that they have at least 9 points in favor for which they should be considered. These points are the following:

1. They are widely recognized on a large scale, for example, in the United States, 70 percent of people are familiar with the format.

2. About 51 percent of people listen to podcasts.

3. Podcasts can be listened to on the go, in fact, it stands out that 65 percent of them are listened to while traveling by car.

4. They are a tool that allows you to generate leads constantly, as they are not one-time events.

5. They can attract large audiences because people don’t need to be connected at a particular time to listen to them.

6. They do not require that they be promoted immediately to generate an audience, this can develop gradually.

7. They require minimal equipment to record and create them.

8. They can improve considerably in a post-production process, which is not the case with webinars.

9. People can listen to them while doing many other things.

Finally, as negative aspects, podcasts have 4 aspects that can be inconvenient.

1. First of all, audiences cannot interact with the brand or the creator in real time.

2. There is also the fact that they lack visual elements which can pose a challenge for communication.

3. The audience may not be as well defined as in the case of webinars.

4. And listeners may not pay full attention to podcasts considering they may be doing other things when playing them.

