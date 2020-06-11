Manuel Velasquez / .

While the first ten places seek to be within positions 1, 2, 3 and 4 to enter the group directly and close at home the series of quarterfinals; from the 10th to the 18th they will look for a place in the playoff, which will give intensity games until the first day in almost all duels.

This became a necessity after the descent was officially abolished and eliminated from any type of competition the teams accustomed to the bottom of the table, because even if it was with a thread of hope they could hope to qualify for a league, something unheard of in the previous system.

This point acquires greater relevance due to the fact that these four duels will be a single match, something that had only been seen in Copa MX so far and that gave the fan more interest. Now in the league they will be twice as interesting, because in 90 minutes it will be seen if a team, which could be 5th overall, stays out for a bad night.

According to the last 5 tournaments, the 12th place could be sown in this position with more defeats than victories. It is unlikely that a team with these numbers can aspire to a first division championship, but it is more incredible that more than half can qualify for the final phase of the Mexican tournament, which brings us to point two.

A six-month tournament that from the beginning practically ensures you qualify for the league will only inspire one thing: mediocrity, mediocrity, lack of interest and even laziness in the first part of the tournament.

If we talked before that there will be more interest for the bottom of the table throughout the tournament, it must also be said that the stronger teams will be able to go to bed half a tournament without worrying a bit and this translates into a low level of play and less spectacle for Liga MX.