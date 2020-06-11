Manuel Velasquez / .
One of the most far-reaching changes in the last decade of Mexican soccer became official, since Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, announced that from the next tournament the Aztec championship will have a playoff prior to the group in the final phase of the tournament.
This situation has raised all kinds of controversy in the Mexican environment, since the return of a play-off to accommodate 12 teams of 18 is seen as an impulse to mediocrity for one sector, while the other sees it as more directed to the spectacle of observing more life and death matches.
Given the division of opinions that the return of the repechage has generated for the Apertura 2020, we decided to put all the points on the scale to try to decide if this is beneficial or not for Mexican soccer.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Jam Media / .
1. The main point in favor of the return of the repechage is vital after the cancellation of the relegation, because with the opportunity for 12 teams to qualify for the league, practically everyone will fight for something during the six months of competition.
While the first ten places seek to be within positions 1, 2, 3 and 4 to enter the group directly and close at home the series of quarterfinals; from the 10th to the 18th they will look for a place in the playoff, which will give intensity games until the first day in almost all duels.
This became a necessity after the descent was officially abolished and eliminated from any type of competition the teams accustomed to the bottom of the table, because even if it was with a thread of hope they could hope to qualify for a league, something unheard of in the previous system.
2. Another advantage for the fans is that with the inclusion of the repechage, the final phase will be a little longer and this translates into more high-level football for the Liga MX, because in addition to the 14 league games that are held every six months, there will be four other duels that will define whether a team advances or not.
This point acquires greater relevance due to the fact that these four duels will be a single match, something that had only been seen in Copa MX so far and that gave the fan more interest. Now in the league they will be twice as interesting, because in 90 minutes it will be seen if a team, which could be 5th overall, stays out for a bad night.
3. In addition to these four games of life and death that are sure to generate a barbaric rating in the last 15 minutes, there will be an extra that was only possible to see in the grand final: in the event of a tie, the winner will be defined by way of penalties. With the starting players aiming for a league title, these penalties will mean all or nothing early on in the tournament.
Refugio Ruiz / .
1. The main factor against this new system is irreproachable. The mediocrity in Mexican soccer becomes more intense, because if it was questionable in itself that an eighth place overall aspire to the title, now that someone who finished in position 12 can lift the title is almost an insult to sports justice.
According to the last 5 tournaments, the 12th place could be sown in this position with more defeats than victories. It is unlikely that a team with these numbers can aspire to a first division championship, but it is more incredible that more than half can qualify for the final phase of the Mexican tournament, which brings us to point two.
2. 12 teams of 18 can enter the decisive phase of the tournament. Only six will be left out and beyond that this should be a disgrace to clubs that don’t qualify, It also means that the rest of the season will be of little use, as all teams will now have almost a 70% chance of advancing to the next round.
A six-month tournament that from the beginning practically ensures you qualify for the league will only inspire one thing: mediocrity, mediocrity, lack of interest and even laziness in the first part of the tournament.
If we talked before that there will be more interest for the bottom of the table throughout the tournament, it must also be said that the stronger teams will be able to go to bed half a tournament without worrying a bit and this translates into a low level of play and less spectacle for Liga MX.
3. With a lineup practically assured, tickets in the stadiums for the ‘loose’ matches of the season will fall even more almost, Because if those games where nothing happened if you lost were of little use before, with almost 70% probability of advancing from the beginning, they become completely irrelevant.
For more than Carlos Alberto PérezAlso follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!