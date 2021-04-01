the proposal to improve safety and overtaking

We have always talked about high accident rate that accumulates on the back roads. Frontal cars are usually a significant percentage of accidents and some are caused during overtaking. Now that it is prohibited to exceed the limit of the road to do them, it could be even more difficult to pass safely. Therefore, they are considering the construction of 2 + 1 roads, a type of road that is already used in Europe and that has given good results.

What the 2 + 1 highways try to do is combine the characteristics of motorways / expressways and conventional roads. They would be a kind of hybrid between the two, joining two separate carriageways and a sectional carriageway, hence its name. The point is that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has approved the first regulation on this type of roads so that they can gradually reach Spain in the coming years.

Technically they are roads with a single platform where a separation between directions of movement is maintained. The peculiarity is that they have one lane in each direction more another additional interior lane dedicated to overtaking, whose use will depend on the existing demand for this maneuver. That is, that lane will have a certain length and will be will use alternatively for each direction of movement. That is its main difference from roads with reversible lanes.

In this case, there may or may not be a physical separation between lanes. In other countries, barriers or road markings are usually chosen to make their recognition easier. Overtaking lanes can range from one kilometer in length to 2.5 kilometers, it also varies depending on the country. In any case, there is a critical transition zone which is left for safety in case the car does not calculate the overtaking well and has to return to the other lane. If installed, the 2 + 1 roads would be indicated with specific signs.

Studies say that 2 + 1 highways offer better safety conditions compared to conventional ones, while improving service by obtaining higher average travel speeds. Obviously, they are cheaper to build than motorways / highways and they affect the environment less. In addition, there are greater flexibility of design conditions, as it is not necessary to achieve the overtaking distance of conventional roads.

Source: Mitma