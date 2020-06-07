Miguel González, representative of Agustín Rossi, gave an overview of the goalkeeper’s future and acknowledged that an offer appeared from Udinese, but for now there were no news due to the world economic situation. In addition, he left the door open for the player to continue in Lanús.

“Agustín (Rossi) expires the contract in Lanús on June 30. On July 1 he must return to Boca. He wants continuity, so we will see what proposals are presented. The doors are not closed in Lanús at all. We know that Esteban Andrada is a great goalkeeper, we want to look for the possibility that is best for Boca and for Agustín, “the agent began, in dialogue with Club 947.

And along the same lines, he told how the negotiations with Udinese are: “Udinese’s proposal is, but is a bit stagnant. It depends on the opening of the pass book in Europe. We have to have a negotiation personally and not just over the phone. “

“Rossi is showing the growth that he has every day. He has the need to continue growing, we will see what alternatives there are. The best way will be found so that Agustín can continue cutting. Rossi’s idea is to save. It doesn’t take place in Boca because Esteban Andrada is there. Agustín has no problem returning to Boca, he is one of the largest clubs in the world. The only drawback is that he wants to have continuity, “added González.

And finally, he gave details of the market to come in general: “The player who has to return to a club is easier because at least he is inside an institution. The footballer who is free is complicated. It’s hard for a club to start looking for people right now. It is a very long stop that hurts the player and also for the representatives, because it is not known at what time they will be able to start playing and negotiating. There’s a little bit of speculation. “