The proportion of Spaniards willing to be vaccinated rises to 82.8%, according to the CIS

82.8% of Spaniards are willing to get vaccinated when their turn comes, a percentage slightly higher than that registered a month ago (82.1%), despite reluctance in some sectors due to the rare cases of thrombi detected by the vaccine Oxford / AstraZeneca.

These are data that reflects the survey of the Sociological Research Center (CIS), carried out between April 5 and 14, when the United States had not yet suspended the administration of the doses of Janssen.

The survey also reflects that 6.2% of those interviewed does not want to be vaccinated, almost one point more than in the study published last March when 5.4 percent spoke out against being vaccinated.

Of those who would reject immunization, 34.6% say that no credit of this and another 25.3% say they are afraid of possible adverse effects. There is another 2.8% who would not be vaccinated because denies the existence of covid-19 and 3.1% declare anti-vaccines.

On the other hand, the demographic survey shows that 58.9% of the population indicates that the pandemic situation is affecting them “a lot or a lot” in their Personal life compared to 16.4% who emphasize that “nothing or almost nothing” is influencing them and 23.3% who point out that “something”.

At the level of social relationships, the percentage of those who think it is affecting them rises to 71.6%, almost thirteen points more; 12.8% say that “nothing or almost nothing” and 14.7% think that “something”.

The aspects that Spaniards consider that have most influenced their personal life are the distancing loved ones (38.3%), restrictions movement (35.8%) and the work and / or the economy personal (17.3%).

Both confinement and mood are mentioned by 16.9% and changes in daily life by 16.8%.

Rights: Creative Commons.